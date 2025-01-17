Aetos Data Consulting Launches Free Q&A Series & Fractional CPO Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aetos is hosting a free Q&A series and offering fractional Chief Privacy Officer services to help businesses navigate emerging AI and data privacy regulations.

FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aetos Data Consulting , a leading provider of data privacy and AI compliance solutions, today announced a series of free Q&A sessions and the launch of its fractional Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) services to help startups and growing businesses navigate the evolving landscape of AI and data privacy regulations.The first Q&A session , scheduled for February 20th, 2025, will focus on the EU AI Act, which begins enforcement on February 2nd, 2025, but is open to questions about other related topics from attendees, including concerning data privacy. The AI Act introduces new obligations for businesses that develop, deploy, or utilize AI systems within the European Union. Non-compliance can lead to significant fines, legal challenges, and reputational damage, potentially impacting customer trust and company valuations."The AI Act is a game-changer for businesses operating in the EU," says Michael Adler, co-founder of Aetos Data Consulting. "We understand that startups and growing businesses may not have the resources to hire a full-time CPO or to dedicate to fully understanding these complex regulations. That's why we're offering these free Q&A sessions and fractional CPO services to help them stay informed and compliant."Fractional CPO services provide businesses with access to expert AI and data privacy guidance and support without the substantial investment involved in hiring a full-time CPO. This is a cost-effective solution for companies that may not require a full-time CPO but still need expert advice to navigate the complexities of data privacy and AI regulations.The Q&A sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including:- The key provisions of the EU AI Act- The impact of the AI Act on businesses of all sizes- Best practices for AI compliance- The evolving landscape of AI and data privacy regulations in the US and beyond"We believe that knowledge is power," says Michael. "By empowering businesses with the information they need and providing access to expert fractional CPO services, we can help them navigate these challenges, leverage emerging technology, and gain a competitive advantage, all while preserving the trust of customers and investors."The first Q&A session will be held on February 20th, 2025, at 12:00 PM (US-Eastern). Interested participants can register for the free session on the Aetos Data Consulting website.About Aetos Data Consulting: Aetos Data Consulting provides expert guidance and tailored solutions to help businesses navigate the complexities of data privacy and AI regulation. Our unique Privacy Principles by Design approach helps businesses turn compliance into a competitive advantage.

