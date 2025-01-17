Former Boston Consulting Group Employee Sues, Exposing Alarming Pattern Of Discrimination, Retaliation, And Harassment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This case sends a clear message that no employee should have to endure retaliation, discrimination, or harassment, no matter how prestigious the employer.” - Carney R. ShegerianLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 16, 2025, Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against The Boston Consulting Group, Inc. (BCG) and several individual defendants, alleging a pattern of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation during her six-year tenure with the company. The case highlights systemic mistreatment Doe endured as a high-performing female employee on the verge of promotion, only to be undermined due to her gender, pregnancy, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion.



Doe began her career at BCG in 2018, earning consistent praise for her exemplary work and leadership. Her outstanding performance led to a highly anticipated promotion to partner, set to take effect on January 1, 2024. However, the lawsuit claims her career was derailed by discriminatory and retaliatory actions by senior leadership after she suffered a miscarriage in April 2023 and disclosed her pregnancy-related disability.



According to the lawsuit, BCG leadership devised a calculated plan to sabotage Doe's career under the pretense of performance issues. She was assigned to a hostile manager who blocked her access to clients, excluded her from meetings, mocked her work, and set her up to fail. Despite her continued efforts to excel, Doe was unfairly targeted in a secret performance review in August 2023, marking the beginning of her removal from the partnership track.



“Ms. Doe was a top performer at BCG, yet the company systematically undermined her career after she experienced a personal health crisis,” said Carney Shegerian, Doe's attorney.“This case demonstrates the devastating impact of corporate retaliation against employees who advocate for themselves and others in the workplace.”



The lawsuit also highlights BCG's refusal to address Doe's concerns regarding workplace harassment shared during the company's“Black Experience” program. During this program, employees revealed instances of racial discrimination, but BCG failed to investigate these allegations and instead blamed Doe for the company's diversity challenges.



In October 2023, Doe formally complained to BCG's HR department, reporting retaliation and discrimination, as well as the toll on her mental and physical health stemming from her miscarriage. BCG conducted a superficial investigation and dismissed her claims. Evidence uncovered in the lawsuit suggests that HR was aware the company had already decided to terminate Doe, despite misleading her into believing she could address her performance concerns.



In December 2023, Doe took a legally protected leave due to her pregnancy-related disability. Instead of honoring her right to return, BCG terminated her employment on March 8, 2024, while she was still on leave. The lawsuit alleges this termination was part of a coordinated effort to conceal BCG's retaliatory and discriminatory actions, including its failure to accommodate her disability.



“This case sends a clear message that no employee should have to endure retaliation, discrimination, or harassment, no matter how prestigious the employer,” said Carney Shegerian.“We are committed to ensuring that Ms. Doe receives justice, and that BCG is held accountable for its actions.”



Case # 25STCV00921



