Dallah Al-Baraka Wraps Up Participation in 2025 Hajj conference with Strategic Agreements and Service Expansion

Dallah Al-Baraka Wraps Up Participation in 2025 Hajj with Strategic Agreements and Service Expansion

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dallah Al-Baraka has successfully concluded its involvement in the fourth edition of the 2025 Hajj Conference and Exhibition, the largest global event of its kind. The event, held at the Jeddah Superdome under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was organized by the of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the Guest of Allah Service Program.As part of its participation, Dallah Al-Baraka signed several strategic agreements with local and international partners to expand its offerings in transportation, hospitality, and logistics.The company's pavilion became a focal point at the event, drawing high-profile Saudi and international attendees who explored its innovative solutions designed to enhance the pilgrim experience. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Dallah Al-Baraka, toured the pavilion, reviewed the group's flagship projects and services, and joined a panel discussion as part of the conference program.Dallah Al-Baraka highlighted its integrated ecosystem of services tailored to the needs of pilgrims. Dallah Transport showcased a cutting-edge fleet of over 1,000 buses equipped with the latest safety standards, offering seamless transportation between Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites. Maad unveiled its flagship hotel projects, including the Maad Towers in Makkah, which feature over 11,000 residential units with a combined capacity of more than 45,000 guests, alongside its Dallah Taibah and Rotana Al-Manakhah hotels in Madinah.On the technology front, Dallah Business Solutions presented advanced tools designed to enhance the efficiency of logistics and operational management. Meanwhile, the group's food services division delivered a daily production capacity exceeding 50,000 high-quality meals. Pladis introduced innovative food offerings, and Barky demonstrated smart parking management solutions through cutting-edge applications. Additionally, Dallah Advanced showcased the latest buses it exclusively distributes in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Kingdom's transportation infrastructure for the Hajj season.The group reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing its investment in sustainable, high-impact projects that elevate the quality of services for pilgrims. Through such initiatives, Dallah Al-Baraka aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's global standing as a leader in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

