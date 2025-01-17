7-Part Documentary Series Perfect Sweat Now Available On Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Perfect Sweat , a seven-part docuseries exploring the rebirth of ancient sweat bathing traditions around the world, is now available on demand.

The hit series that has sparked a revival in bathing and wellness culture across the globe follows sweat bathing guru and author Mikkel Aaland as he retraces his steps from his 70s classic, Sweat , to discover the resurgence of these ancient rituals. From Finland to Burning Man - sauna rafts, mobile saunas, and cold plunges, to Aufguss performances in large group saunas - Aaland joins local guides in eight countries, exploring diverse cultures and traditions, showcasing the profound impact of community sweat bathing on the human spirit.

"My vision is to see bathhouses on every corner instead of a bar, or a Starbucks," says Aaland in an interview at the Bathhouse - Banya London.

features a diverse cast of local guides and hosts, including sauna master Miki Tokairin and actor/dancer Sho Ikushima of Japan and sauna expert Lasse Eriksen of Norway. The series episode, Burning Man is directed by Emmy Award-nominated and Grammy award-winning filmmaker Doug Pray and other talented directors from around the globe.

The series premiered on June 8th, 2024 - Global Wellness Day and National Sauna Day to a global audience, with viewers tuning in from over 50 countries and has aired on broadcast networks in Finland, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

Finland: In Finland, saunas are everywhere, and no steam is left unexplored with guide Samuel Aarnio. Mikkel and Samuel island hop by boat, visit old friends for a traditional smoke sauna, and test their limits in 60+ saunas at the Mobile Sauna Festival in Teuva. (Directed by Mika Hotakainen)

Aufguss: Experience the art of Aufguss, where sauna meets performance. Mikkel dives into the competitive world of Aufguss with Christine Rose, witnessing elaborate rituals, mesmerizing music, and the power of aromatherapy. (Directed by Wolfgang Ettlich)

Russia: Journey through Russia with Anna Artemieva, exploring the social and spiritual heart of the banya. From traditional village banyas to modern urban bathhouses, Mikkel uncovers the deep-rooted traditions and camaraderie of this communal steam bath. (Directed by Sasha Kulak and Alina Rudnitskaya)

Japan: Immerse yourself in the serene world of Japanese bathing culture with hosts Sho Ikushima and Miki Tokairin. Mikkel explores ancient onsen and sento rituals, from steaming volcanic hot springs to traditional public bathhouses, where cleansing and relaxation intertwine with nature. (Directed by Kaoru Ima and Michiko Zentoh)

Turkey: Step into the opulent world of the Turkish hammam with Elizabet Kurumlu. Mikkel experiences the elaborate cleansing and rejuvenation rituals of this ancient tradition, visiting historical bathhouses and uncovering the secrets of this luxurious bathing culture. (Directed by Tuba Guvelioglu)

Norway: Embrace the revitalizing power of the Norwegian sauna with Lasse Eriksen. Mikkel explores the connection between sauna and the outdoors, from breathtaking fjord-side saunas to traditional farm saunas, discovering the health benefits and social customs of this invigorating practice. (Directed by Robin Hansen-Tangen) Burning Man: Explore the unique sweat lodge culture of Burning Man with Zack Robertson and Teresa Yung. As a first-time "burner," Mikkel discovers a vibrant sweat bathing community where self-expression and communal healing converge in the Nevada desert. (Directed by Doug Pray)

is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, Google Play , and YouTube in the English-Speaking territories of the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, and with bonus content worldwide through the film festival interface, Eventive.

About Bray's Run Productions:

Bray's Run Productions is an award-winning, Seattle-based independent film production company that specializes in exploring culture, history, and travel through the prism of charismatic people across the globe.

We open doors into aspects of culture that traditional media has overlooked.



