John D. Dingell VA Medical Center Hosts Cervical Cancer Awareness Event For Women Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center is hosting a Cervical Cancer Awareness event for women Veterans entitled 'New Year, Self-Care.' The event hopes to encourage women Veterans to prioritize their own and well-being this New Year.



Who: Detroit VA Healthcare System staff, VA Women's Health Providers, Women Veterans



What: During 'New Year, Self-Care', women Veterans will be able to

.Schedule a Cervical Cancer Screening

.Receive an HPV Vaccine (if eligible)

.MOVE! Program

.Whole Health

.Fitness Center

.Mental Health

.Pelvic Floor PT (available 9:00-11:00 a.m.)

.Tai Chi

.Tea and Hot Chocolate Bar



When: January 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Where: 4646 John R. St., Detroit, MI 48201. John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, in the multipurpose room, B1290



For more information about the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and services available to Veterans may visit the following website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.



About John D. Dingell Medical Center

Since 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit .

