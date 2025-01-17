Origin Agritech Held Transgenic Breeding Seminar And Announces Partnerships With 12 Leading Agricultural Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED ) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural company, today announced the signing of cooperation agreements (the "agreements") with 12 prominent agricultural companies, including Beidahuang Kenfeng Seed Co., Ltd. and Denong Seed Co., Ltd. The Agreements were formalized during the Company's "Corn Smart Type & Transgenic Breeding" and Field Observation of Origin's corn transgenic experimental field in Sanya, co-hosted with China Agricultural University.

The Agreements encompass comprehensive biotechnology services, focusing on:



Application of BBL2-2 transgenic varieties

Molecular marker-based variety improvement

Gene editing technology implementation Corn mutant library applications

The Agreements were announced during a high-profile industry event that brought together leading agricultural experts, including Jingrui Dai, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Yanqiu Zhang, President of the China Seed Association. The event also showcased Origin's successful development of "smart plant type" corn varieties, demonstrated through field observations at Sanya Nanbin Farm.

During the seminar, Origin showcased its latest innovation, the MIGC 20K (Multi-function Integrated Gene Chip 20K), a breakthrough technology developed by Origin's Marker Biological Breeding Platform. This advanced chip leverages data from 40 million SNP sites across 1,218 inbred lines and incorporates 10 million detection data sites from over 2,000 breeding inbred lines in China. The MIGC 20K provides comprehensive solutions for transgenic component identification, variety rights protection, and efficient molecular breeding.

"These Agreements represent a significant milestone in Origin Agritech's mission to advance agricultural biotechnology in China," said Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. "By combining our expertise with that of our new partners, we are strengthening our position in the seed industry while fostering innovation that will benefit farmers across the region. The MIGC 20K platform will play a crucial role in accelerating these collaborative efforts and advancing our breeding capabilities."

Bill Deng, Vice President of Origin Agritech, commented: "These Agreements will accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative seed varieties, ultimately contributing to the modernization of China's agricultural sector. The integration of our MIGC 20K technology will provide our partners with advanced tools for precise breeding and variety development."

