Top Assam Rifles Officer Apprises Mizoram Guv, CM On India-Myanmar Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Jan 17 (IANS) A top Assam Rifles officer met Mizoram Governor, Chief and other senior officials and discussed the prevailing situation along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that Major General Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General of Assam Rifles, (East), held separate meetings with Governor General (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

“Maj Gen Bhambhu discussed the prevailing situation along the 510 km India-Myanmar border with Mizoram with both the Governor and the Chief Minister. He also briefed them about the para-military forces' preparedness to deal with the frontiers,” he said.

Maj Gen Bhambhu also discussed the India-Myanmar border situation separately with Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and Director General of Police Anil Shukla.

The senior Assam Rifles officer during his meetings with the top functionaries deliberated on border management challenges at the India-Myanmar border and the synergy of efforts among various stakeholders.

“Maj Gen Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, SM, IG Assam Rifles (East), called on the Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma. Key discussions included security issues and the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl to Zokhawsang,” a post on the X by Chief Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in Mizoram, police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition on Wednesday while these are being supplied by an insurgent outfit based in Myanmar to the rebel group in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh.

A Mizoram Home Department official said that in connection with the arms seizure, five accused have been arrested. Among those detained is a top leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar.

The arms and ammunition seized from the Saithah village in bordering Mamit District include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles and 13 Magazines.

Quoting the preliminary investigation, the official said that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF from Myanmar, a prominent rebel organisation and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the CHT.

The Assam Rifles have been guarding the 510 km unfenced Mizoram international border with Myanmar while the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the 318 km unfenced state's frontiers with Bangladesh.