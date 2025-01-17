Four Injured In Fire At Oil Refinery In Bavaria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- German announced on Friday that four people were in a fire at an oil in the southern state of Bavaria.

The police said in a statement that the refinery's operating company, Bayern Oil, confirmed that the fire broke out in an oil processing facility at its refinery in the Kielheim area and that the facility had been taken out of service.

The police asked residents of the area to stay at home and take the necessary measures to prevent any damage from the fire.

The statement did not mention whether the fire was deliberate or caused by an error. (end)

