Four Injured In Fire At Oil Refinery In Bavaria
Date
1/17/2025 6:13:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- German Police announced on Friday that four people were injured in a fire at an oil refinery in the southern state of Bavaria.
The police said in a statement that the refinery's operating company, Bayern Oil, confirmed that the fire broke out in an oil processing facility at its refinery in the Kielheim area and that the facility had been taken out of service.
The police asked residents of the area to stay at home and take the necessary measures to prevent any damage from the fire.
The statement did not mention whether the fire was deliberate or caused by an error. (end)
anj
MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.