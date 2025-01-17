World Health Organization (WHO) Support For Tanzania’S Response To Suspected Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Following reports of suspected cases of haemorrhagic fever in Tanzania, World Organization (WHO) has enhanced its readiness to support the as it takes measures to investigate and respond swiftly to the situation.

The national health authorities have deployed a team of experts to Kagera region, in the north-west of the country, where the suspected cases have been reported. WHO is mobilizing technical expertise and logistical supplies to support these ongoing efforts. Early notification of the outcome of the investigation is crucial in facilitating swift response.

“We stand ready to support the government in its efforts to investigate and ensure that measures are in place for an effective and rapid response,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.“With the existing national capacities built from response to previous health emergencies, we are able to swiftly scale up efforts to protect communities as well as play our advocacy role for international support and solidarity.”

WHO does not recommend any travel and trade restrictions with Tanzania at this time.

Tanzania previously reported an outbreak of Marburg in March 2023 – the country's first – in Kagera region. Strong measures enabled the outbreak to be controlled and declared over in less than two months.

Marburg virus disease is highly virulent and causes haemorrhagic fever. It belongs to the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease. Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly. Patients presents with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. They may develop severe haemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.



The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. Although several promising candidate medical countermeasures are currently undergoing clinical trials, there is no licensed treatment or vaccine for effective management or prevention of Marburg virus disease. However, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improve survival.

In the African region, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

