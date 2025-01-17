Motivational Lecture And Cultural Exchange By Dr. Ahn Kye Hyun From South Korea At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: AAFT hosted an inspiring event featuring the renowned motivational speaker Dr. Ahn Kye Hyun from South Korea. Addressing the enthusiastic students of AAFT, Dr. Ahn shared his insights on the importance of dedication and hard work in shaping India into a global superpower. His empowering words resonated with the audience, sparking a renewed sense of determination and vision among the students.



The event was organized in collaboration with the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) under the Indo-South Korea and Cultural Forum of ICMEI, furthering its mission of cultural exchange and learning. This initiative exemplified the Forum's dedication to fostering international relations through education, motivation, and the arts.



In addition to the motivational lecture, the day featured a captivating cultural presentation by a talented group of young South Korean students. Showcasing traditional dance and music, the presentation celebrated the rich cultural heritage of South Korea while emphasizing the universal language of art. The interactive sessions created an engaging environment, allowing students to experience a blend of entertainment and education.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and AAFT, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration.“This event symbolizes the deep bond between India and South Korea, made stronger through initiatives like these. Our students benefit immensely from the exposure to diverse cultures and ideas, which are essential in today's interconnected world,” he remarked.



Paul Song, Director of IYF Delhi, played a pivotal role in coordinating the event. His efforts ensured the smooth execution of the program, which not only motivated students but also enriched them with cross-cultural experiences.



The South Korean delegation's visit to Marwah Studios under the Indo-Korea Film and Cultural Forum has further strengthened ties between the two nations, emphasizing the power of cultural and intellectual exchange. Events like these highlight AAFT's dedication to nurturing global citizens who are both talented and culturally aware.



As the world grows closer, AAFT continues to create opportunities for its students to connect with international thought leaders and cultural ambassadors, preparing them to make meaningful contributions on a global scale.



