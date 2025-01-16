Lara Dutta Explains The ‘Madness’ That Goes Behind In A Photo-Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Lara Dutta Bhupathi has revealed the hilarious details about what goes behind capturing that“one perfect shot.”

Lara took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was Lara getting her dress fixed. The second was an image of her posing in a champagne hued embellished saree.

“On a set you have #BehindtheScenes #bts On a photo shoot you have #UndertheSeams #uts

All the madness that goes behind capturing that one perfect shot!!!” Lara captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' in which she shared the screen with Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The show was inspired by true events, and is a war room drama based on the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory action by the Indian Air Force.

The actress also has the theatrical film 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline in which she is set to reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Lara and Akshay last worked together in the streaming film 'Bell Bottom'.

Last month, she shared an array of pictures. The pictures feature several key moments of the actress in 2024 including her attending a Taylor Swift.

She also penned a long note in the caption documenting her journey through the year.

The actress wrote:“2024........ you've been a mixed bag! But so much to be grateful for. To begin with.... My parents celebrating 56 years together.....building a home and a new chapter in an adopted country that I'm slowly coming to enjoy and appreciate..... WORK!!!! That keeps me sane and hungry and motivated”.

She further mentioned:“Family, without whom nothing else would matter...... friends, who make my world go round..... travels and events, that add spice and new adventures to life...... and finally, HOME.....the people you hold the closest and tightest...... With the medical roller coaster and hospital carousel we've been on this year, I'm most grateful to have my parents with me at the close of the year”.

Lara attended Taylor Swift's concert along with her daughter, Saira in London.