Suzuki Motor To Make India Global Manufacturing Hub For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to establish India as its global hub for electric vehicles.

The announcement came from SMC President Toshihiro Suzuki during a interaction on Thursday, emphasising the company's commitment to leveraging India's manufacturing capabilities for worldwide exports.

The Japanese automaker is set to debut its first electric four-wheeler, the e-Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025 on Friday.

Alongside the premium electric SUV, Suzuki will also unveil its new electric scooter at the expo, marking the company's comprehensive push into the electric vehicle segment. Initial export plans target European markets, followed by Japan.

Suzuki's export strategy extends beyond electric vehicles to include hybrid cars and other models. The company cited the success of its Fronx model, which is currently being exported to 70 countries from India, as a template for its future export operations.

This expansion aligns with SMC's position as the majority stakeholder in Maruti Suzuki Ltd.

Despite global market challenges, Suzuki remains optimistic about electric vehicle prospects in India, where sales increased by 20 per cent to reach 100,000 units in 2024.

The company's president emphasised that compact cars, particularly suited for electric powertrains, will maintain their relevance in the Indian market, citing the potential of over a billion two-wheeler users transitioning to four-wheelers.

To regain its target 50 per cent market share in India, Suzuki plans to strengthen its SUV portfolio and explore multiple powertrain options, including hybrids, CNG, and hydrogen technologies.

The strategy focuses particularly on achieving market leadership in the SUV segment through new model introductions in the coming years.

