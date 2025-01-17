Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Taimur's Actions During The Incident Raise Intriguing Questions.

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan was recently admitted to the Lilavati hospital after being attacked by a robber inside his Bandra house. However, it is still a little unclear who took the to the hospital.

While the initial reports claimed that his 8-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan took him to the Lilavati Hospital, it was later reported by the sources that a member of their domestic staff assisted him to the hospital. One of the doctors from the team even stated that Taimur Ali Khan was not seen with the actor while on his way to the hospital. A source mentioned,“Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

Now, Dr. Uttamani, one of the first doctors to see the actor has stated that Taimur Ali Khan accompanied his father as he came to the hospital. He further added that Saif Ali Khan walked in like a lion.

In the meantime, a new CCTV footage has emerged from the building of Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence. The clip features a suspicious man climbing up the stairs of the building at around 1: 38 am. While his mouth is covered with a cloth, he can be seen carrying a huge backpack. We can also see him running down the stairs at around 2:33 am, however, this time his face is visible.

Going by the reports, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an assailant at his Bandra house during the wee hours of 16th January 2025. He was stabbed multiple times during his attempt to fight off a burglar. He sustained six stab wounds, two of which are closer to his spine.

The doctors have reportedly removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has now been shifted to the ICU. Saif Ali Khan is believed to be recovering well.