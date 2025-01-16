Next Wave Of Leading Women In AI Identified In New Global Data Set

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Zeki has answered the question, "where are the women?" with the creation of Talent Multiplier and its Women in AI dataset," observed Margaux Bergen, Zeki COO and Co-Founder. "All of society benefits when women have equal footing in the development of frontier technologies. Women will shape the next wave of AI and the organizations that actively hire, invest, and fund women AI innovators will lead the market."

AI will accelerate scientific advancement in every field and according to McKinsey & Company increase corporate profits by potentially $4.4 trillion per year. Intelligence-driven targeting of investments in women can positively impact their level of influence in the development of the next wave of AI built on frontier AI models.

Talent Multiplier provides organizations with a first mover advantage to identify investment opportunities, accelerate innovation, and premier talent. Further Zeki insights on women in AI are available in its free report on Women in AI .

Zeki Data is a talent data and analytics company that applies counter terrorism intelligence techniques to positively identify individuals, organizations, and countries capable of the greatest AI innovation. Learn more at .

