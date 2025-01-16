NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® NAMED AMERICA's NO. 1 OVERALL RESTAURANT CHAIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bakery sweeps multiple categories in first-ever Technomic survey appearance

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing

Bundt Cakes , the nation's largest specialty cake retail company, has received recognition as America's No. 1 favorite brand in Technomic's America's Favorite Chains survey.



The bakery franchise also emerged as the top choice among Gen Z and millennial consumers in the limited-service category, marking its first-ever appearance in the rankings.

Nothing Bundt Cakes distinguished itself through excellence, ranking No. 1 in all metrics, including service and hospitality, unit appearance, food quality, value, convenience and takeout options.

"We at Nothing Bundt Cakes are so grateful to our guests across the country who voted us No. 1," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. "We owe this honor to our wonderful bakery owners and the way they spread joy, care and kindness through cake in the communities they serve.

We will do our best to remain the nation's premier destination for group celebrations and individual treats.

With every new flavor we introduce and every new bakery we open, we are dedicated to spreading more joy among families and friends in their most special moments together."

The achievement underscores Nothing Bundt Cakes' successful evolution in meeting changing consumer preferences while bringing joy to guests by maintaining its signature quality, beloved recipes and guest service standards that have become hallmarks of the brand.

To find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes .

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 660 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the JoyTM by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit

nothingbundtcakes . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit

nothingbundtcakes/franchise-opportunities/ .

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED