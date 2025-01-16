Minister Al-Huwailah: Wheelchairs For The Handicapped Will Be Available
1/16/2025 3:10:24 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah declared on Thursday resumption of distributing wheelchairs to cases of special challenges after years of stoppage.
The decision is part of a full-scale plan to back up the rights of the handicapped and ensure that they get the services they need, she said in a statement.
The minister declared that she is tackling the issues that had led to halting delivery of such aid equipment to this segment of the people of Kuwait.
Moreover, Minister Al-Huwailah affirmed her keenness on exerting itensive efforts to overhaul the infrastrcuture and the services for the disabled -- including medical equipment, training programs, social and psychologica support.
She also pledged to ensure that they be able to merge into the society and boost their rights. (end)
