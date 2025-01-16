Panama Government Increases Emergency Fund From $100 To $160 Million After 2024 Rains

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Cabinet Council has approved a that increases the budget for the repair of public infrastructure affected by the heavy rains at the end of 2024.

The amount, which will increase from 100 to 160 million dollars, will be channeled through a special fund that, according to presidential spokeswoman Taysha Nurse, can be executed through exceptional contracts until January 15, 2025. Resolution No. 0325, approved this Tuesday, updates the national emergency framework declared on November 14, 2024 following the severe damage caused by heavy rains.

With the increase of 60 million dollars to the initial budget, ministries and public entities will have greater resources to acquire goods and services aimed at mitigating the impact of climate disasters.



However, the regulations establish that the legal representatives of the institutions will be directly responsible for the management of these funds, facing possible sanctions in case of irregularities or omissions in their functions.

Last November, the Minister of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Orillac, announced the approval of up to 100 million dollars by the Cabinet Council to deal with the effects caused by recent climatic events. According to Orillac, this initial sum is designed to cover the most immediate needs, although he warned that it could be insufficient given the magnitude of the damage.

Heavy rains caused landslides that covered the Pan-American Highway near Bella Vista, Tole.

Picture below:

“The forecast warns of possible additional events, so we decided to take a conservative approach in the approved amount,” the official explained, underlining the uncertainty surrounding the weather situation.

The management of these funds is decentralized, allowing each affected ministry to manage its share of the budget. Orillac noted at the time that key sectors such as the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) and the National Water and Sewer Institute (IDAAN) would receive a significant portion, given their role in rebuilding critical infrastructure and restoring water supply.

Both agencies are responsible for prioritizing the most urgent areas to ensure an effective response to affected communities.