Dec 2024 Rings In Robust Growth For Electronics Exports, 35 % Jump To Clock USD 3.58 Bn

New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) India's exports reached a significant milestone in December 2024, growing 35.11 percent to USD 3.58 billion, the highest monthly figure recorded in two years, according to data released by the commerce ministry.



This achievement underscores the growing strength of India's electronics sector, bolstered by supportive policies and increasing global demand.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the consistent growth trajectory in electronics and engineering exports, noting that electronic goods shipments have maintained robust momentum throughout the year.



The sector demonstrated steady progress in preceding months as well, with exports reaching USD 3.43 billion in October and USD 3.47 billion in November.

The upward trend extends beyond electronics, with engineering exports, which constitute approximately 25 percent of India's total outbound shipments, recording an 8.35 percent increase to USD 84 billion.



The pharmaceutical sector also showed positive growth, rising 0.63 percent to USD 2.49 billion in December.

Quarterly export data further reinforces India's strengthening trade position, with each quarter of 2024-25 setting new benchmarks. The April-June quarter registered exports of USD 198.5 billion, followed by USD 196.1 billion in July-September, and reaching USD 208 billion in October-December.



These figures represent substantial increases from the corresponding periods of the previous year, which recorded USD 184.5 billion, USD 190.5 billion, and USD 193.4 billion respectively.

The consistent growth across multiple sectors reflects the expanding domestic production capacities and India's increasing competitiveness in international markets.



This upward trajectory in exports, particularly in high-value sectors like electronics and engineering, indicates the growing sophistication of India's manufacturing capabilities and its strengthening position in global supply chains.

