"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these catastrophic wildfires," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "We are committed to supporting recovery efforts and helping communities rebuild during this difficult time. The American Red Cross has an incredible track record of delivering critical assistance, and we are honored to contribute to their mission."

The American Red Cross continues to work tirelessly on the frontlines, deploying volunteers and supplies to assist and first responders. Donations like Makers Nutrition's play a vital role in ensuring the organization can swiftly respond to emergencies and provide lifesaving services.

Makers Nutrition encourages other businesses and individuals to join in supporting wildfire relief efforts by donating to reputable organizations aiding in disaster response and recovery.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click her to learn more.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies. Serving millions across Los Angeles County, the organization provides disaster relief, supports military families, supplies nearly 40% of the nation's blood, and offers lifesaving health and safety training. With the help of volunteers and donors, the Red Cross Los Angeles Region remains a trusted leader in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, ensuring local communities are stronger and more resilient.

