AMCD Supports America First Policies Toward The Islamic Regime In Iran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kenneth Timmerman

The President should appoint a Special Envoy to the People of Iran

- American Mideast Coalition for Democracy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy believes the greatest overseas threat President will face during his second term will not come from Russia, China, or even North Korea. It will come from the Islamic regime in Iran.

President Trump needs to set out the boundaries of US policy toward the Islamic regime in Iran just as clearly as he did on January 3, 2020, when he ordered a U.S. drone to take out Iranian terror-master Qassem Suleymani.

AMCD Advisory Board member Kenneth R. Timmerman has a long history of working with Iranian pro-freedom forces and has mapped out a comprehensive approach toward Tehran for the next administration.

In a paper for the America First Policy Institute, Timmerman noted that“the only solution short of total war on Iran is to empower the Iranian people to change the regime.”

As a first step, Timmerman believes the incoming Trump administration should (and will) reimpose the“maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran's oil exports and banking sector.

But he adds that the new administration should couple pressure on the regime with“maximum support” for the Iranian people by enhancing U.S. government broadcasting into Iran, providing technology solutions to pro-freedom activists inside Iran, and by regularly meeting with Iranian opposition figures.

As the lynchpin for this new policy, he urges the president to appoint a“U.S. Special Envoy to the People of Iran.” This Special Envoy would coordinate U.S. government outreach to the opposition and promote their activities both at home and abroad.

The Iranian opposition has many flavors, and Ken Timmerman knows them all. As he writes in his recent book, The Iran House: Tales of Persecution, Revolution, War, and Intrigue (Bombardier Books, October 2024), over the past thirty years he has worked with Iranians“from all backgrounds: billionaires and paupers, royalty and republicans, Communists and conservatives.”

This is why AMCD believes the incoming administration should appoint Kenneth R. Timmerman as U.S. Special Envoy to the People of Iran.

Ken's decades of experience with the Iranian opposition, as well as his work debriefing defectors from Iranian intelligence for families of 9/11 victims in their successful lawsuit against Iran, give him an unparalleled depth of understanding of the regime's strengths and vulnerabilities.

Ken Timmerman knows how to navigate the shoals of the Iranian pro-freedom movement, and how to put America First. As the president's Special Envoy to the People of Iran, he will give the president tremendous leverage over the Tehran regime to achieve our national security goals of keeping America safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon and regime terrorism.

AMCD urges President Trump to nominate Ken Timmerman as the first U.S. Special Envoy to the People of Iran.

Rebecca Bynum

The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy

+1 615-775-6801

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.