Huntington, NY Makes Big Moves In Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After experiencing delays and errors due to inefficient work order processes and dependence on paper-based workflows, leadership in the Town of Huntington, New York sought a modern solution to streamline their operations. They selected OpenGov for its reputation as a trusted partner in innovation and its ability to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions.



The Town of Huntington, located on Long Island and home to more than 200,000 residents, faced challenges with slow responses to issues like signal repairs and the inefficiencies of managing work orders using spreadsheets and manual processes. During their search, leadership prioritized solutions that offered accurate reporting, real-time field updates, and GIS integration for better decision-making. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its robust features, including digital workflows and seamless GIS database updates, which were crucial in meeting the Town's needs.



By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, staff anticipate significant improvements in efficiency and accountability. The software is expected to enhance reporting and streamline repairs by enabling real-time flagging of urgent issues and reducing delays caused by manual workflows. Additionally, staff will gain real-time access to work history and asset status, empowering them to make informed decisions and provide transparent updates to residents. This modernized approach will improve operational efficiency and help the Town plan for long-term growth and sustainability.



The Town joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



