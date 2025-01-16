Good Springs Capital Raises $570 Million For Inaugural Investment Fund And Exceeds $600 Million In AUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Springs Capital LP ("Good Springs"), a private firm focused on partnering with founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams in the industrial and services sectors, today announced the successful final close of its inaugural fund, Good Springs Capital Fund I ("Fund I"). Fund I closed with total committed capital of $570 million, bringing Good Springs' assets under management to approximately $611 million. Fund I is anchored by the Chickasaw Nation and includes a diverse group of investors.

Good Springs Capital is led by Managing Partners David Van Geyzel and

Udi Toledano, the former President & CEO and Chairman, respectively, of Alleghany Capital Corporation, the private investment arm of Alleghany Corporation, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in

2022. The founding team at Good Springs Capital also includes Partners

Rob Hulick and

Rich Albano, and

Vice President Oren Bentley – key leaders in building Alleghany Capital Corporation into a $5 billion business.

David Van Geyzel stated, "We established Good Springs Capital to expand upon our team's successful history partnering with talented middle-market entrepreneurs in the industrial and services sectors. Our senior team has worked together for more than a decade and we are pleased to have surpassed $600 million in assets under management within 18 months since launch. We are grateful to our anchor investor, the Chickasaw Nation, and to our other investors for their trust and support in providing us the opportunity to continue to implement our investment strategy and value creation model."

Udi Toledano added, "2024 was a milestone year for Good Springs. In addition to closing our inaugural fund, we completed our first two platform investments. In June we closed our investment in

family-held Kimbel Mechanical Systems and in October we invested in founder-owned Tectonic Engineering Consultants, Geologists & Land Surveyors."

Kimbel is a leading mechanical contractor offering plumbing, HVAC, and electrical installation services to the nation's leading homebuilders and Tectonic is a

leading multi-disciplined engineering firm focused on the transportation, telecommunications, energy, and water infrastructure end markets.

"We are excited about the growth potential of our first two portfolio companies and the partnerships we have built with their management teams," said Rob Hulick. "We believe that Good Springs is well-positioned to deploy additional capital in new platforms and add-ons in our target sectors in the years ahead."

About Good Springs Capital

Good Springs, based in

New

York, NY, is a private investment firm focused on making control investments in middle-market companies run by founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams in the industrial and services sectors. Good Springs is honored to have the Chickasaw Nation as a strategic partner. Good Springs approaches opportunities with a long-term mindset and strives to build strong partnerships with talented management teams. It supports successful companies in pursuing their next chapter of growth through the implementation of the Good Springs Growth System. For additional information about Good Springs, please visit

.

