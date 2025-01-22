Exhibition Celebrating Palestinian Heritage Opens At Msheireb Museums

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: 'Memory of the Land,' an exhibition celebrating Palestinian cultural heritage, was opened yesterday at the Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums.

The collective art exhibition, which celebrates Palestinian identity through a collection of artworks donated by regional creatives, is organised in collaboration with Bachir Mohammed, Al Markhiya Gallery, and Qatar Charity, reflecting a collective effort to preserve and celebrate Palestinian cultural heritage while supporting humanitarian causes. The exhibition is open until April 30.

The project brings together twelve artists from Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, and Syria, who contributed an artwork representing one month of the year in a visual narrative that spans traditional Palestinian life. Through various artistic interpretations, from folk songs and embroidery to imagery of bustling markets and historic architecture, the works portray Palestinian resilience, with each piece telling a story that connects past and present.



Speaking to The Peninsula, General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdulla Al Naama noted that the 12 participating artists are recreating the yearly calendar with each month representing an artwork from the Palestinian culture.

“Here in Msheireb Museums, as a narrative museum, we thought it's very important to document the culture of Palestine through this exhibition. The exhibition is also a collaboration between Msheireb Museums, Qatar Charity and Makhiya Gallery. The artwork will be sold after the exhibit, and also there are a number of calendars that will be sold through the exhibit. And all the revenue will go through Qatar Charity to the humanitarian aid of Palestine,” Al Naama said. He added that the exhibition is coming at a very auspicious time considering the latest development in the region.

“I don't think there is any story that deserves to be told to the whole world more than what's happening today in Gaza. Of course, Qatar is doing a lot to support the cause. But also as cultural entities, we have our role and we have our obligation to preserve a very important part of different nations' culture. And with this exhibition, we thought we should use the art, the creative mind, because art can live for a long period of time. And it's an expression of different artists, the way they see the Palestinian culture. It's a preservation of the culture, but also we need to show that there is lots of creativity coming from the nation of Palestine,” Al Naama said.

The exhibition features works by renowned artists, including Safaa Salama and Mohammad Akleek from Jordan/Palestine, Asala Shouk and Noha Habaieb from Tunisia, Tawfiq Mubarki from Algeria, and Mohammad Kakhi from Syria, among others. Noha Habaieb, who is exhibiting in Qatar for the second time, said she is very happy to be contributing to a noble and worthwhile cause through her works.“The Palestine cause is an issue that is dear to the heart of the people, not only in this region but all over the world, considering the sufferings and untold hardship the people of Palestine have been subjected to over the years. My work on display here, which symbolises joy, is meant to showcase the resilience of the Palestinian people-showing that people can still find joy despite the unimaginable atrocities committed against them. This is a testimony to the strength of character and commitment to a worthy cause,” she said.

Habaieb applauded the organisers for putting together such a grand event and for giving the artists the opportunity to showcase their works.

As part of this cultural initiative, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase special calendar editions featuring the exhibited artworks, with all proceeds directed to charitable causes through Qatar Charity.