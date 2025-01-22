Star-Struck Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Relives His Dream Interview With Mohanlal

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) Kerala's of Culture, Fisheries, and Films, Saji Cherian, is still beaming with excitement days after interviewing his favourite star, the legendary Mohanlal. The interaction, a rare opportunity with the 64-year-old icon, has left Cherian thrilled as he continues to share details of their meeting.

Mohanlal, known for his reluctance to give interviews, added to Cherian's elation by agreeing to participate in a cultural festival hosted in the Minister's Chengannur constituency, about 90 km from the state capital. Cherian, a 59-year-old stalwart of the CPI(M), has represented Chengannur since 2018 and considers this event a milestone.

“I really enjoyed my interview with Mohanlal,” shared Cherian with IANS, his face lighting up with joy.“This was part of a series documenting Kerala's cultural icons, an initiative by the Culture Department.”

Cherian shared how it was no small feat to bring the superstar to Chengannur.“He was shooting in Mumbai, but he graciously agreed to fly down and attend the event. His presence elevated the cultural expo, and everyone left the event feeling delighted.”

The interview took place at the residence of a friend of Mohanlal in Chengannur. Recalling the session, Cherian said,“I asked him many questions. He's incredibly sharp, and even when faced with tricky questions, including ones related to my party, he answered intelligently and cautiously.”

During the interview, Mohanlal spoke candidly about his family, his long-time associate Antony Perumbavoor, and his illustrious acting career spanning five decades.“He clarified that, contrary to popular belief, he isn't a shy person,” Cherian noted.

When asked about his success as an actor, Mohanlal attributed it to a combination of factors.“He sees his talent as a gift from God, acknowledges the role of luck, and credits the unwavering support of his wife, son, and daughter,” said Cherian.

Cherian plans to release the interview to the public in the coming days, offering fans and admirers a rare glimpse into the life and thoughts of one of Kerala's most celebrated icons.