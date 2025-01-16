YMCA Of Greater Brandywine Debuts Fit Truk To Improve Community Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellness Staff from the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) demonstrate an interval workout on the Fit Truk, which can accomodate 40 people working out at the same time.

President and CEO, Bertram L. Lawson II, celebrates with guests after cutting the ribbon on the Fit Truk.

PA State Senator Carolyn Comitta reads a proclamation issued by PA Governor Josh Shapiro, in recognition of YGBW's Fit Truk Ribbon-Cutting ceremony.

Fit Truk Brings Services to Community and Partnership Opportunities with Healthcare Providers

- Bertram L. Lawson II, YGBW President and CEO

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) hosted elected officials, healthcare providers and community leaders on Tuesday, January 14 for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the launch of the YGBW Fit Truk, a fully equipped wellness hub on wheels. The organization is the first YMCA Association on the east coast – and the second in the nation – to operate a Fit Truk.

The Fit Truk can provide a full fitness experience to 40 people at a time and provides office space for healthcare providers to perform screenings, administer vaccinations and more – offering opportunities for partnership.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted at Hollinger Field House on the campus of West Chester University and included remarks from Jeanne Franklin, Public Health Director for the Chester County Health Department; PA Senator Carolyn Comitta; Patrick Kinzeler, Co-CEO, Elite Therapy Solutions; PA Representative Chris Pielli and a number of YGBW Leaders.

After the official ribbon-cutting and the reading of a proclamation issued by Governor Josh Shapiro, guests cheered on staff as they participated in an interval workout on the Fit Truk.

Revolutionizing Health & Wellness in Chester County

“It certainly is a good afternoon in Chester County,” proclaimed Heather Worthy Wilson, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for YGBW.“I've devoted my career to improving individual and community well-being – both in and outside of YMCAs across the east coast – and I've never been more excited to be part of the Y movement.”

“With the Fit Truk, we have the opportunity to deliver fitness directly into our community – but also to provide vital health screenings performed by medical providers,” shared President and CEO, Bertram L. Lawson II.“Together, we can fast-track the delivery of our mission to all in Chester County – moving beyond our branch walls and forging new paths to connect our neighbors to vital health services.”

The Fit Truk unites the wellness expertise of YGBW staff with the medical expertise of local healthcare providers. YGBW's VP of Health Strategies, Veronica Lopez, is a registered nurse that brings extensive health care experience to the organization.

“Together, we can promote preventative health, reduce hospital readmission rates and foster a culture of wellness that extends beyond traditional medical settings,” Lopez said.“This not only benefits the community but provides much needed relief to an overburdened healthcare environment.”

Increasing Access and Equity

The Fit Truk also extends the organization's work to ensure that all in the community have access to tools, knowledge and resources that promote a healthy lifestyle and reduce and prevent chronic disease. With the Fit Truk, YGBW can expand services, reaching zip codes where services are needed.

“Chester County is known as a county with great wealth and resources, yet our county also has great need,” shared Franklin.“According to the Census Bureau, over 35,000 residents are living in the poverty level and an additional 60,000 earn less than the basic cost of living which impacts their overall health.”

Lawson echoed Franklin's remarks, noting that serving more than 87,000 members of the Chester County community is not enough.“We have more work to do,” he shared.

Last year, YGBW awarded $2.5MM in financial aid to ensure that all people have access to life-impacting services, regardless of financial means. Lawson noted that the organization raised just over – leaving a gap to fill and more money to raise in 2025.

Health Innovations on the Horizon

“Our Health Strategies work extends beyond the Fit Truk,” shared Wilson.

YGBW is the first YMCA Association in the nation to obtain Medical Fitness Facility Certification by the Medical Fitness Association. The branches of YGBW are the only facilities in the state of Pennsylvania to hold this certification.

“The certification process is rigorous and signifies that our team is qualified to deliver fitness as part of a comprehensive treatment plan to treat and reverse chronic disease,” she continued.

YGBW is on a path to becoming the trusted ancillary provider of local healthcare systems. The organization offers a number of Evidence-Based Health Interventions, like LIVESTRONG for Cancer Survivors – with plans to offer Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Healthy Weight and Your Child and more later this year.

The organization is working to rollout Welld Health to enable two-way data exchange between medical providers and YGBW, provider referrals and billable services. These innovations, combined with the Fit Truk and Medical Fitness Facility Certification enable many opportunities to collaborate along the healthcare continuum.

“To my fellow healthcare providers in attendance today, know that we see your work and your dedication – and share your desire to live in a community, where everyone has access to the resources, knowledge and care needed to live their healthiest lives, concluded Lopez, speaking directly to the medical community.

To discuss partnership opportunities, sponsorship opportunities or to reserve the Fit Truk, visit ymcagbw/fittruk.

