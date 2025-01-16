Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Packaging For Fruit Smoothie On-The-Go (RSJ-212)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a timesaving way to make a fruit smoothie while on-the-go," said one of two inventors, from Thousand Palms, Calif., "so we invented the ON - THE - GO - SMOOTHIE. Our design ensures the exact amount of freeze dried fruit is readily accessible each and every time."

The invention provides an improved way to make a fruit smoothie on-the-go. In doing so, it eliminates the need to measure freeze dried fruit for smoothies. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for busy individuals, athletes, hikers, health enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-212, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



