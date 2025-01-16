P.E.A.C.E. Calls For Clemency Review For Leonard Peltier To Address Concerns About Elderly Incarcerated Individuals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Down but not Out by Leonard Pelitier

Advocates Address Clemency for Leonard Peltier, Focusing on Challenges Faced by Elderly Prisoners

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P.E.A.C.E. (Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone ) is reaching out to U.S. institutions and professionals serving the elderly population regarding clemency for Leonard Peltier, an 80-year-old incarcerated individual who has been in prison for nearly five decades. The organization is seeking engagement from entities such as the American Geriatrics Society , the American Psychological Association , the American Nurses Association, and others to address the unique challenges faced by elderly prisoners.P.E.A.C.E. notes the health and well-being considerations associated with Mr. Peltier's age and longstanding incarceration. The organization has informed professionals in fields such as medicine, psychology, and social work about the potential for clemency on humanitarian grounds.Dr. Edward Machtinger, a UCSF Professor of Medicine, and psychologist Susan Ross have submitted letters highlighting the physical and psychological impacts of Mr. Peltier's incarceration. They referenced broader implications for aging populations in the U.S. prison system.Ms. Anita Wills of P.E.A.C.E. also submitted a letter to President Biden, discussing issues related to elderly incarceration and the importance of clemency considerations for aging individuals who may no longer pose public safety risks.P.E.A.C.E. provides information for individuals and organizations interested in submitting clemency requests to the President, referencing initiatives focused on justice and dignity for elderly prisoners.---About P.E.A.C.E.Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.) is a coalition focused on addressing the challenges faced by elderly individuals in the prison system. The organization advocates for policy changes and clemency for individuals who pose no threat to public safety, aiming to create more equitable solutions for aging populations.---For more information, please contact:Ricardo Alvarez, MDP.E.A.C.E. - Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone(415) 360-0033

