Tambourine Celebrates 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel, recognizing excellence across the from design and marketing to new and beyond. The accolades reflect Tambourine's commitment to elevating hospitality marketing strategies and creative execution that resonate with guests and industry professionals alike.

"These wins are a true reflection of the creativity, collaboration, and dedication of our team," said Mariano Ceballos, SVP of Creative Services at Tambourine. "Our mission has always been to create impactful, results-driven marketing for our clients, and this recognition from Travel Weekly is a testament to the passion and innovation we bring to every project."

See below for the winning websites and campaigns designed and executed by Tambourine.

The Memphian Hotel

- Hospitality Marketing Website

Deer Path Inn

- Hospitality Marketing Website

Wylie Hotel

- Hospitality Marketing Website

Sandy Lane

- Hospitality Marketing Website

Delamar Hotel Collection

- Hospitality Marketing Website

St. Kitts Tourism Authority

- Destination Marketing Website

The Gold Room

- Hospitality Marketing Website

Belmont Park

- Hospitality Marketing Website

The Delphi

- Hospitality Marketing Website

The Bahamas Brightline Activation

-

Destination Marketing

The Bahamas Fly Away Campaign

- Destination Marketing

About Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards

Travel Weekly is proud to present the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Honoring a broad range of industry segments including Hotels and Resorts, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Advisors and Agencies, Tour Operators and Car Rental, the Magellan is the award to win if you are in the business of travel.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine for more information.

