Canik Starts 2025 With New Export Record Target

In line with the goal of increasing exports, CANiK and SYS Group
companies will introduce their products and capabilities at SHOT
SHOW, the world's largest light weapons fair, to be held in the USA
in January, and IAV 2025, the most prestigious armored land vehicle
meeting in the UK and global arena.
CANiK and Samsun Yurt Savunma Grup (SYS) companies, which
increased their exports by 28 percent in dollar terms last year,
are entering 2025 with ambitious goals.
SYS Group companies will increase their effectiveness in the
global arena by participating in 17 international fairs on 5
continents within the scope of their 2025 export targets. This
year, it is aimed to strengthen their leadership in the sector by
establishing strong ties with both business partners and customers
in international events.
After an intense year, simultaneous participation in the world's
leading events in their fields will be ensured in the USA and the
UK in the first month of 2025.
One of CANiK's first stops will be SHOT SHOW, the world's
largest small arms fair, to be held in Las Vegas on January 21-24.
CANiK, which is among the top 5 in the US market, will draw
attention with its new product launches at the event.
The group companies will also introduce their products and
capabilities at the International Armored Vehicle Fair and
Conference (IAV 2025), one of the most prestigious armored land
vehicle meetings in the UK and the world, to be held in London on
January 21-23. IAV, which is attended by armored vehicle
manufacturers and integrated equipment providers, offers important
cooperation opportunities for the Group's UK company AEI Systems
and other group companies.
The IAV Fair, which AEI Systems, UNIROBOTICS and CANiK within
the SYS Group will participate together, stands out with its aim to
strengthen the ecosystem perception of the group companies in the
defense industry. In addition to UNIROBOTICS' high-tech
remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS) and AEI Systems'
world-famous medium-caliber guns, all products of CANiK's 12.7x99
mm anti-aircraft family, M2 QCB, M2F and M3, will be introduced at
the fair.
SYS Group-CANiK General Manager Cahit Utku Aral announced that
they budgeted the consolidated turnover of the Group companies as
250 million dollars for 2025.
Emphasizing that they aim for 200 million dollars of this
turnover to come from production in Turkiye, Aral made the
following assessments:
“We deliver our products that we produce in our 7 facilities on
three continents and appeal to both civilians, platform
manufacturers and governments to our end users through events and
fairs. In January, while we will be holding an event focused on the
civilian market in the USA, we will be holding an event focused
entirely on platform manufacturers and governments in the UK.
We will do this with our Group companies, each of which has
created products that are among the best in the world in their
fields. We aim to increase the effectiveness of UK-based AEI
Systems, which joined SYS Group in 2022, on a global scale, and to
sign intensive collaborations at the IAV Fair. As a group, we
strive for new projects and collaborations in order to best realize
the ecosystem perception in the defense sector at the international
level.
We also aim to further advance our strong position in the US
market with the launches we will carry out at SHOT SHOW. Following
the export success we achieved in 2024, we aim to create a greater
impact worldwide in the new year.”
