Canik Starts 2025 With New Export Record Target

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center

In line with the goal of increasing exports, CANiK and SYS Group companies will introduce their products and capabilities at SHOT SHOW, the world's largest light weapons fair, to be held in the USA in January, and IAV 2025, the most prestigious armored land vehicle meeting in the UK and global arena.

CANiK and Samsun Yurt Savunma Grup (SYS) companies, which increased their exports by 28 percent in dollar terms last year, are entering 2025 with ambitious goals.

SYS Group companies will increase their effectiveness in the global arena by participating in 17 international fairs on 5 continents within the scope of their 2025 export targets. This year, it is aimed to strengthen their leadership in the sector by establishing strong ties with both business partners and customers in international events.

After an intense year, simultaneous participation in the world's leading events in their fields will be ensured in the USA and the UK in the first month of 2025.

One of CANiK's first stops will be SHOT SHOW, the world's largest small arms fair, to be held in Las Vegas on January 21-24. CANiK, which is among the top 5 in the US market, will draw attention with its new product launches at the event.

The group companies will also introduce their products and capabilities at the International Armored Vehicle Fair and Conference (IAV 2025), one of the most prestigious armored land vehicle meetings in the UK and the world, to be held in London on January 21-23. IAV, which is attended by armored vehicle manufacturers and integrated equipment providers, offers important cooperation opportunities for the Group's UK company AEI Systems and other group companies.

The IAV Fair, which AEI Systems, UNIROBOTICS and CANiK within the SYS Group will participate together, stands out with its aim to strengthen the ecosystem perception of the group companies in the defense industry. In addition to UNIROBOTICS' high-tech remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS) and AEI Systems' world-famous medium-caliber guns, all products of CANiK's 12.7x99 mm anti-aircraft family, M2 QCB, M2F and M3, will be introduced at the fair.

SYS Group-CANiK General Manager Cahit Utku Aral announced that they budgeted the consolidated turnover of the Group companies as 250 million dollars for 2025.

Emphasizing that they aim for 200 million dollars of this turnover to come from production in Turkiye, Aral made the following assessments:

“We deliver our products that we produce in our 7 facilities on three continents and appeal to both civilians, platform manufacturers and governments to our end users through events and fairs. In January, while we will be holding an event focused on the civilian market in the USA, we will be holding an event focused entirely on platform manufacturers and governments in the UK.

We will do this with our Group companies, each of which has created products that are among the best in the world in their fields. We aim to increase the effectiveness of UK-based AEI Systems, which joined SYS Group in 2022, on a global scale, and to sign intensive collaborations at the IAV Fair. As a group, we strive for new projects and collaborations in order to best realize the ecosystem perception in the defense sector at the international level.

We also aim to further advance our strong position in the US market with the launches we will carry out at SHOT SHOW. Following the export success we achieved in 2024, we aim to create a greater impact worldwide in the new year.”