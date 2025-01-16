Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Loofa Sponge (OCM-1669)
Date
1/16/2025 10:39:23 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better
loofa sponge for use when showering at home or while traveling," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the EXTEND A LUFFA. My design enables you to clean and exfoliate the body with ease, and it can be easily stored when not in use."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a handheld loofa sponge. In doing so, it enables the user to easily clean various areas of the body while showering. It also allows the user to easily store and transport the loofa sponge. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1669, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109098284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.