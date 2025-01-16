Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Loofa Sponge (OCM-1669)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better

loofa sponge for use when showering at home or while traveling," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the EXTEND A LUFFA. My design enables you to clean and exfoliate the body with ease, and it can be easily stored when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a handheld loofa sponge. In doing so, it enables the user to easily clean various areas of the body while showering. It also allows the user to easily store and the loofa sponge. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1669, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED