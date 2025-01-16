New Study Finds 73% Of Hoteliers Believe AI Will Transform Hospitality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hoteliers are demonstrating strong enthusiasm for AI, with adoption visible across every corner of the industry. Findings show 73% of hoteliers believe AI will have a significant or transformative impact on hospitality, while 61% say AI is already impacting the or expect it to within the next year.

This prevailing perspective that AI will impact the industry sooner than later is leading to meaningful investments. 77% of respondents plan to allocate between 5% and 50% of their IT budgets to AI tools in the coming year.

Beyond industry trends, the report identifies top use cases for AI in hospitality. For hoteliers seeking to introduce AI or those in need of a practical roadmap for implementation, the report is an essential resource packed with data points and actionable insights to help navigate this transformative era in hospitality technology.

"Hospitality professionals and hotel operators now have a guiding resource to help them make key technology decisions around AI," said SJ Sawhney, President & Co-Founder of Canary Technologies. "This report shows that the hospitality AI revolution is not just coming - it's already here. With data revealing strong enthusiasm across the industry and practical tips for implementation, we're excited to provide hoteliers with the insights they need to embrace this transformative technology."

The report's findings are based on a survey of over 325 hospitality professionals. Respondents included executives and professionals from IT, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Front Desk, HR and Maintenance, representing hotels and hotel groups of all sizes across North America, APAC, and Europe.

Whether hoteliers are beginning to explore AI or refining their existing strategies, this report provides actionable insights and forward-thinking data to guide their efforts.

