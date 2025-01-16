Prebid Welcomes Zach Savishinsky As Fractional Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, has announced the appointment of Zach Savishinsky as Fractional Chief Officer. Zach will play an important role in Prebid's evolution, shaping product and technological innovation as the organization scales.

Zach brings a wealth of experience in ad tech to Prebid, with supply-side, measurement, and user journey optimization expertise. Throughout his nearly 20-year career, he has held various leadership positions in engineering and scaled teams to drive business outcomes. Zach joins Prebid from Adelaide, where he served as Head of Engineering and oversaw the organization responsible for the development of ad and data products. Prior to this, he was VP, Engineering at CafeMedia.

“I'm thrilled to join Prebid and be part of a community that is both innovative and deeply impactful,” said Zach Savishinsky.“Prebid is a cornerstone of the ad tech ecosystem that provides immense value to countless organizations and individuals. I'm excited by the opportunity to contribute to its growth, help unlock its potential to scale, and drive its evolution for the benefit of the entire industry.”

“I'm delighted to welcome Zach to Prebid as our new fractional CTO,” said Mike Racic, President,“At its core, Prebid is a software company that aims to foster collaboration across the ad tech ecosystem. As such, it's crucial we have an experienced product and engineering leader to help shape innovation in the next phase of Prebid, and I'm confident we're well positioned to succeed with the addition of Zach to the leadership team.”

About

Formed in September of 2017, is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

Media Contact:

