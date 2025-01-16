Benjilock's Biometric Padlock Drives Personal Security Forward At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BenjiLock introduces a new era of security with the Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock at CES 2025, offering seamless, personalized access and innovative technology.

Shark Tank Success Story Continues to Innovate, Recognized Among 'Best of CES Glow-Ups' Alongside Tech Icons

- Robbie Cabral

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BenjiLock's latest innovation, the Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, emerged as a standout security solution at CES 2025, capturing significant attention from industry experts and technology enthusiasts. The company's incredible journey was further underscored as it was named one of the 'Best of CES Glow-Ups', alongside influential tech personalities iJustine and Brian Tong, as well as industry giants like Ring and Zipline. This recognition highlights BenjiLock's impressive evolution-from its initial CES debut to its current status as a leader in security innovation.

“Innovation in the security sector has traditionally focused on either smart connectivity or durability – rarely both,” said Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock.“At CES 2025, we demonstrated how our new Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock breaks this paradigm by delivering advanced biometric security in a weatherproof design, all while maintaining user privacy through our offline operation approach.”

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, part of the new Stainless Steel Series, delivers advanced security and durability for both indoor and outdoor use. It offers a versatile solution for securing gates, lockers, bags, toolboxes, storage units, bikes, fishing gear, hiking equipment, and more-providing reliable protection wherever your life or adventures take you.

Key features of the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock include:

. Advanced Fingerprint Recognition: Utilizes cutting-edge biometric technology to securely store up to 10 unique fingerprints for convenient, personalized access.

. Environmental Resilience: With an IP68 rating, this padlock offers protection against water, dust, and extreme weather conditions, making it ideal for outdoor use while still being perfect for indoor environments.

. Privacy-First Design: Operates completely offline, ensuring user biometric data remains fully secure and private at all times.

. Universal Accessibility: Features LED and sound indicators, making it accessible for users with visual or hearing impairments.

. Sustainable Power Solution: Equipped with a fast-charging USB-C rechargeable battery, delivering up to one year of use on a single charge.

Security industry analysts at CES 2025 highlighted the product's potential to transform commercial applications, ranging from construction sites to retail storage, where traditional padlocks have remained largely unchanged for decades. The lock's multi-user capability and durable design effectively address long-standing challenges in workforce management and asset protection. Additionally, its unique personal, private, and non-connected features set it apart in today's tech-driven world, offering a level of security that prioritizes privacy and eliminates reliance on external networks.

“The Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock exemplifies our commitment to democratizing advanced security solutions,” Cabral said.“We're not just selling a padlock; we're providing peace of mind through innovation that's both accessible and affordable.”

Part of BenjiLock's new Stainless Steel Series, the Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock features a premium Satin Nickel finish with a distinctive Royal Blue matte colorway and a stainless steel shackle with a double ball locking mechanism for enhanced durability. It is now available through ZenSupply for $79.99, a leading platform for commercial door hardware that provides a seamless online purchasing experience for contractors, business owners, homeowners, and developers-marking a significant milestone in making advanced security technology accessible to a broader market.

Building on its CES momentum, BenjiLock will next showcase its cutting-edge security solutions at The NAMM Show 2025 in Anaheim, California, from January 21-25. Music industry professionals are invited to experience firsthand how the Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock protects valuable instruments and equipment. The padlock's weatherproof design and multi-user capability make it an ideal solution for touring musicians, recording studios, and music schools.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry“Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the“Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of“America's Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

