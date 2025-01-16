Nutrifusion Welcomes Nutrition Expert Michelle Bacarella, MS RDN, To Drive Innovation In Whole Food Nutrition Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In this role, Michelle will leverage her deep knowledge of phyto-nutrients, product development and skills as a dietician to directly support NutriFusion's expansion in the whole food/plant-based sector. With the beginning to catch up to science in nutritional research, NutriFusion is a standout among organizations, having delivered education to clients since 2008, establishing it as a true leader in institutional nutrition.

"As a registered dietician deeply entrenched in the industry, Michelle's viewpoint is truly invaluable," said Myra Mackey, Executive Vice President at NutriFusion. "Her knowledge, paired with infectious enthusiasm, is instrumental to NutriFusion's growth. We are already seeing a notable impact based on her addition to the team."

Michelle brings years of experience in nutrition counseling, product formulation, and industry leadership. Previously serving as Chief Science Officer, she conducted groundbreaking research on phytonutrients' role in sports performance and chronic disease management.

Additionally, Michelle's expertise has been shaped by her involvement with industry organizations. A member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics – the world's largest organization of nutrition and dietetics practitioners –

she has met with dieticians in all areas of dietetics and the nutrition industry. This engagement has enabled her to share her experiences with peers as well as learn from their areas of expertise.



"What excites me the most about joining NutriFusion is having the opportunity to leverage the experience I've cultivated in working with these powerful ingredients," said Michelle Bacarella, MS RDN. "As a functional food and supplement formulator focused on clean plant-based ingredients, I've been working with NutriFusion's unique blends for over 15 years, and I believe their fruit and vegetable blends are the nutritional gold standard."

As demand for functional and plant-based nutrition continues to surge, Michelle's leadership positions NutriFusion to meet growing industry and consumer needs head-on.

Learn more

about Michelle Bacarella, MS RDN.

About NutriFusion®

Founded in 2008, NutriFusion® provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food products through whole non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, the company's blends of nutrients and vitamins, can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage, pet and supplement products. Blend customization is also offered to capture specific vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Above all, NutriFusion uses only fresh food, no synthetic additives or ingredients, excipients or preservatives. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition. To learn more about NutriFusion visit our website , and check out our blog

for the latest news and exploration of industry topics. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook

and Instagram for even more.



Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

9095737237

[email protected]

SOURCE NutriFusion