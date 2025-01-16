(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EQ recognized as #4 Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employer Institute.

Being certified as a Top Employer demonstrates excellence in HR policies and people practices,

reflecting EQ's ongoing emphasis on its people experience. The Top Employers Institute is the top global authority on HR strategy, with over 2,400 organizations certified across 125 countries.

EQ's progression was also recognised by the world's leading HR body at the 2024 CIPD Awards, winning HR Team of the Year, Best People Analytics Initiative and Best and Wellbeing Initiative.

EQ also took home Best Learning & Development Strategy and a highly commended for Best Transformation Strategy at 2024's HR Excellence Awards.

Andrew Stephenson, Chief People Officer

at Equiniti commented: "To be certified as a 2025 Top Employer is a huge seal of approval for potential and existing colleagues and we're ecstatic to have improved our audit scores once again across multiple domains. To be named in the top ten highest scoring organisations in the UK and U.S., and in the top 25% for India, is a phenomenal achievement that our global team can be really proud of. We've delivered numerous improvements driven by our last audit, like improving employee journeys, launching a new intranet, strengthening our colleague networks and more. There's always more we can do to make EQ an even better place to work, so we don't rest on our laurels but remain committed to making continuous improvements for our people."

Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink

says: "Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change-through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes-it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!"



About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core U.S. business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions and Proxy Services. Globally, we serve 6,700 clients (48% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,000 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at

equiniti/us .

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organisations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organisations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

