Biacure CEO Laura King Appointed To Tactile Medical Board Of Directors

Laura King shared, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Tactile Medical, an organization that shares my passion for advancing innovative solutions to improve patient care and quality of life. Throughout my career, I've been driven by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact for individuals living with challenging and often underserved medical conditions. The caliber of both Tactile's leadership team and board members attracted me to this opportunity.

Tactile Medical's dedication to transforming care for patients with chronic conditions aligns perfectly with my values and vision.

At BiaCure Therapies, we are pioneering effective treatments for nail fungus, bringing relief and renewed confidence to patients who have long struggled with pain and stigma."

About BiaCure Therapies



BiaCure Therapies is committed to transforming the lives of patients suffering from nail fungus through innovative high-frequency energy treatments. By providing effective, patient-focused solutions, BiaCure is poised to deliver hope and relief to individuals living with the pain and stigma of this common yet often overlooked condition.

