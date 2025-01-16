Inteleos Foundation Announces 2025 Medmissions Award To Advance Ultrasound Access In Four Nations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inteleos Foundation, a global nonprofit organization, has announced the selection of three recipients of the annual MedMissions Award, designed to advance ultrasound access in limited-resource areas with high-need patient populations.

In its seventh year of operation, the Inteleos Foundation MedMissions Award aims to revolutionize healthcare practice across the globe by ensuring vital imaging technologies like ultrasound are accessible to all. This year, the Foundation has selected the following organizations to drive locally led interventions in four nations that will each receive $10,000 in ultrasound equipment, sponsored by device donation from Vave Health Inc., a wireless ultrasound imaging company:



The Leo Project: Leading an ultrasound training program designed to build diagnostic capacity in critical care medicine in rural health facilities in Kenya.

Health Equity International: Conducting a train-the-trainer program to build sustainable medical imaging education opportunities in rural southern Haiti. Project HOPE: Increasing prenatal ultrasound scans for high-risk pregnancies in remote Ghana and conflict-ridden Gaza.



The selected projects demonstrate a keen focus on establishing scalable solutions, dedicated to measuring impact through patient outcomes, ultrasound utilization rates, and cultural acceptance for long-term community adoption. For the Inteleos Foundation, these longitudinal interventions will establish critical infrastructure and sustainable education models that drive the mission to build universal access to medical imaging.

Inteleos Foundation

The Inteleos Foundation is a global nonprofit organization that fosters community-led, outcomes-driven technology interventions that transform patient care in low-resourced communities. Our work is guided by three key priorities: enriching healthcare provider training and certification in medical imaging, catalyzing workforce development with ultrasound to advance economic opportunities in healthcare, and addressing gaps in diagnostic service delivery across health systems through network collaboration.

Vave Health Inc.

Vave Health is a medical technology company with the goal to increase access to high-quality diagnostic tools at the point of care. Created by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Ultrasound is a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The Leo Project:

The Leo Project is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Kenya. Started in honor of Caitlin O'Hara in 2020, the organization drives social change through healthcare and education initiatives. With a core belief in equitable access to education and healthcare as universal human rights, we pilot, implement, and sustain programs as a means to drive social change across Kenya.

Health Equity International

Health Equity International has been providing essential health and support services to those in need for more than 40 years. Our core work takes place at St. Boniface Hospital, our healthcare facility in southern Haiti. Built in partnership with the community that surrounds it, SBH is the largest healthcare provider for over 2 million people. Through our dozens of world-class services, we provide quality, compassionate, and dignified care to all patients in need regardless of their ability to pay.

Project HOPE (country offices in Gaza & Ghana): Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization with 65+ years of experience strengthening access to health care and responding to health and humanitarian crises. We work hand-in-hand with local health systems and provide health workers with the tools and training they need to save lives, while driving long-term transformation.

