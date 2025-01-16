Rajnath Singh Discusses Defence Ties With UK Counterpart

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Defence cooperation and bilateral issues figured prominently in Defence Rajnath Singh's telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey on Thursday.

Both reviewed the progress made between the two countries in niche defence areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines. They expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion, a statement said.

The two ministers also reviewed the ongoing programme on the exchange of military instructors in each other's training institutes.

With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides will explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025, the statement said.

Earlier this month, addressing an Ambassadors' Round-Table organised as a prelude to Aero India 2025, Rajnath Singh stressed the need to overcome the present geopolitical tensions for ensuring mutual prosperity and global peace.

He also called for enhanced cohesiveness of the global community in view of the current security environment which, he said, is in a state of flux with multiple conflicts and challenges.

"It is of paramount importance that like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity. Without these, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovations that we are experiencing in today's era," he told the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries attending the event.

This 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14, 2025.

The five-day event comprises a curtain-raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies. The broad theme is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.