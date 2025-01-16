Cyngn Initiates Production Deployment With COATS, A Major North American Automotive Service Equipment Manufacturer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This deployment will leverage Cyngn's previously announced

next-generation DriveMod Tugger, which features an increased towing capacity from 6,000 lbs to 12,000 lbs. By automating the delivery of wheel service components from its production lines, COATS will be able to enhance efficiency and further its innovation goals at the facility.

Steve Bergmeyer, Continuous Improvement and Quality Manager

at COATS, said "Cyngn's self-driving tugger was the perfect solution to support our strategy of advancing and incorporating scalable seamlessly into our operations. With its high load capacity, we can concentrate on increasing our ability to manage heavier components and bulk orders, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating delivery timelines."

"We're excited to be working with a major North American automotive service equipment manufacturer that's trusted by wheels service professionals worldwide," said Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer at Cyngn. "This win highlights the growing commercial momentum behind our autonomous DriveMod products. We're continuing to find a perfect fit with companies that do high-uptime heavy manufacturing, especially in the automotive sector where maximizing production efficiency is crucial."

The automotive sector was one of the top adopters of industrial robotics in 2023, demonstrating the escalating need for advanced autonomous solutions. Cyngn's ongoing progress with leading automotive manufacturers, including its initial DriveMod Tugger deployment with Rivian

earlier this year, reflects the company's unwavering dedication to leveraging AI to drive innovation and unlock new efficiencies to meet the demands of today's competitive manufacturing landscape.

About COATS

The COATS Company is a leading, global manufacturer and distributor of wheel service, alignment, inspection, lift, and shop productivity equipment. COATS engineers, manufactures, and builds equipment, accessories, and consumables for the automotive market. All our products are made with quality, durability, and usability in mind. We have a dedicated team of top-notch direct technicians across the United States to support our customers and their COATS equipment. We're proud to be made in Nashville, Tennessee while supplying equipment globally to our customers. Drawing on decades of expertise, market perspective, and innovative engineering, Coats keeps repair shops, tire dealers, big box retailers, and car dealerships rolling and ready for the next industry evolution.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

