Kevon Williams To Perform On Sunday Morning Vibes At Citysound Soundbyte In Sacramento

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevon's motto, "Pretty Girls Love R&B" For Kevon, R&B is more than a genre, it's an energy

A Unique Intimate Experience Blending Live and Authentic Storytelling

- Kevon WilliamsSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising R&B artist Kevon Williams is set to captivate audiences with his soulful melodies and magnetic presence during a special appearance on Sunday Morning Vibes, a live music series that blends the intimate vibe of Nirvana's Unplugged with the eclectic energy of NPR's Tiny Desk. The event will take place on Sunday, January 26th, at CitySound SoundByte in Sacramento, starting at 10 a.m.Designed to celebrate the raw essence of live music, Sunday Morning Vibes invites audiences to connect deeply with the artist through an intimate format. The show will feature a small live audience, creating a unique, special, and exclusive atmosphere. The event will include a brief interview with Kevon followed by a performance of 5-6 of his most engaging tracks. Guests will also enjoy complimentary coffee as part of this immersive experience.Tickets are available now here on Eventbrite .Reflecting on his upcoming performance, Kevon shared his excitement by stating,“I'm excited to be part of Sunday Morning Vibes and can't wait to share my love and passion with everyone. It's an honor and privilege! See y'all there!”Kevon's publicist, Desirae L. Benson added,“He's bringing a smooth, edgy, and timeless R&B vibe to everyone who attends. He elevates any environment he's in. Kevon has a magnetic stage presence, so any audience he performs in front of is in for something special.”About Kevon WilliamsKevon Williams is a rising R&B artist hailing from Woodland, California. Inspired by legends like Brandy, Kehlani, Usher, and Michael Jackson, Kevon blends classic R&B with modern vibes to create a sound that resonates deeply with listeners. His music reflects authenticity and raw emotion, offering a space where love, vulnerability, and soul take center stage.Kevon's journey into music began as a child, traveling with his father and uncle, MC Hammer on tour. His first stage performance sparked a passion that turned his shyness into strength, eventually leading him from a sought-after background vocalist to a rising solo artist. His motto,“Pretty Girls Love R&B,” encapsulates his dedication to creating music that transcends boundaries and celebrates connection.Don't miss this opportunity to experience Kevon Williams live in an unforgettable setting.Event DetailsWhat: Sunday Morning Vibes with Kevon WilliamsWhere: CitySound SoundByte, Sacramento, CAWhen: Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10 a.m.Tickets: EventbriteFor more information and for interview or publicity requests for Kevon Williams, contact publicist, Desirae L. Benson###

Desirae Benson

Desirae L. Benson PR

+1 804-389-8877

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.