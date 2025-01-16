Over 70 Aspiring Tokyo Locals Made Their Runway Debut As Models In TOKYO FASHION CROSSING 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, 東京都, JAPAN, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Fashion Show for All: Celebrating Creativity Beyond Age, Profession, and Gender

The“Fashion Festa 2024 Executive Committee,” a collaborative organization of the Tokyo Metropolitan alongside fashion and apparel companies, hosted the event TOKYO FASHION CROSSING 2024 on November 23, 2024, at the Triangle Plaza in the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building. The event aimed to foster enthusiasm for fashion and apparel while revitalizing the industry.

On the day of the event, "Tokyo Citizen Models" who passed the preliminary audition, participated in the event by walking down the runway alongside professional models in a spectacular fashion. The event featured a lively performance by a popular TV personality serving as the MC, along with impressive displays by world-class designers making their mark on Japan's fashion industry. The audience was captivated by the latest fashion trends from Japan.

About TOKYO FASHION CROSSING 2024

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:30 - 16:00

Venue: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Delta Plaza (2-6-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)

Number of participating models: 150 (*including models recruited from the general public)

LEGEND FASHION

The opening theme of the fashion show was "LEGEND FASHION”. The show featured the works of internationally renowned Japanese fashion designers such as Kansai Yamamoto, Masao Mizuno, Kensuke Ishizu, Kenzo Takada, Hanae Mori, and Yumi Katsura. These industry innovators have made significant contributions to the fashion world over the years, showcasing their exceptional creativity, skills, and unique Japanese aesthetic to a global audience.

KIDS FASHION

The next show featured the forefront of kids' fashion in Tokyo, with a focus on two styles, "street" and "neutral," which embody the city's current youth fashion culture, complemented by dance performances from elementary school models.

School life 2030

The next showcase posed the question,“How will school uniforms, including the classic blazer, be customized and styled in the future?” Centered on the theme of reimagining school uniforms in 2030, these new uniform designs broke traditional boundaries, reflecting the diversity of the student body and introducing a fresh approach that celebrated individuality.

Live performance by“Kamen Joshi”, the masked idol dance group

To further energize“TOKYO FASHION CROSSING 2024,” the masked idol group“Kamen Joshi,” known for their dynamic and high-energy dance performances, made a special appearance and delivered a stunning live show.

LOOKS TOKYO

Next came“LOOKS TOKYO,” a show that captured the vibrant energy of the city by showcasing the fashion, lifestyles, and identities of people from all walks of life. The casual styles reflected the street culture and trends of modern Tokyo, with the runway featuring models and athletes from the metropolitan area.

Uki Uki Runway #1

The following show was based on the event concept“You too can be on a runway,” featuring stylish everyday models who had auditioned and took to the runway, proudly showcasing their personal outfits.

Live performance by model hip-hop unit KOMOREBI

The hip-hop unit KOMOREBI, who also appeared as models in "Uki Uki Runway #1," gave an energetic live performance that added to the positive vibes in the venue.

HUMAN BEAUTY

This show reflected the diversity of Tokyo and the new values of modern society. Styling transcended gender boundaries, breaking down barriers between men's and women's clothing and allowing the models to express themselves. The runway featured Tokyoite models, as well as Seri Ryou Yuu of the Masked Idol Group Kamen Joshi, who also performed live earlier, as well as guest model Uno Kanda.

Uki Uki Runway #2

Next was the second "Uki Uki Runway” experience, based on the event concept of "You too can be on a runway”. Models who participated in the audition appeared on the runway in full-body coordinated outfits with a budget of 10,000 yen.

PARTY TOKYO

The final show focused on sophisticated formal styling with the theme of coordinating for a glamorous night out in Tokyo. It featured a fusion of contemporary trends and traditional styles, and the stage was overflowing with the diversity and energy of Tokyo.

In the finale, all the performers took to the stage, bringing the over three-hour-long "TOKYO FASHION CROSSING 2024" event to a close.

Under the concept“You too can be on a runway,” many Tokyoite models participated in the fashion show, each contributing freely to its creation. Unique and distinctive Japanese fashion will continue to expand and evolve, shaped by people of all ages, occupations, and genders.“Japanese fashion” is a cultural treasure that should be proudly showcased to the world from“TOKYO,” a fashion city that embraces every individuality.

