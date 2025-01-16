Protesters gather in Madrid to oppose arrival of Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team

(MENAFN) gathered in Madrid on Tuesday to oppose the arrival of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team, accusing Israel of using sports to distract from its human rights violations against Palestinians. The demonstration took place outside the WiZink Center in Madrid ahead of a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The protest was organized by several pro-Palestinian civil society organizations and Spain’s left-wing Podemos party.



Participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Boycott Israel,” “Murderer Israel,” “Free Palestine,” and “Long live Palestine’s freedom struggle.” The protest sought to draw attention to what demonstrators described as Israel’s ongoing injustices toward Palestinians. Ione Belarra, the general secretary of Podemos, joined the demonstration and accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people. She condemned the use of international sports events as a platform to enhance Israel’s image.



Belarra also criticized Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares for his stance that sports and politics should remain separate. She highlighted what she called a double standard, pointing out that Albares had pushed for the exclusion of Russia from international sporting events due to its invasion of Ukraine, yet defended the participation of Israeli teams despite alleged human rights violations. She accused the Spanish government of hypocrisy and complicity in what she described as Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.



During the protest, Belarra called on the Spanish government to cut all ties with Tel Aviv. The event drew significant media attention, and Spanish police maintained tight security around the venue to ensure public safety. The demonstration underscored the growing tensions around international sporting events and their intersection with political and human rights issues.

