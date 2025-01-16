Cibus’ Agriculture Breeding Breakthroughs Create New Industry Paradigms For Development And Commercialization Of Plant Traits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Culmination of Advances in Gene Editing Efficiency and Process Improvements Drives Standardization of Cibus' Gene Editing System Delivering Traits in a Customer's Elite Germplasm in less than 12 Months

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the“Company”), a leading agricultural company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced that it has established production standards for its proprietary RTDS gene editing process. These standards, applicable to the Company's developed and advanced traits, represent the accomplishment of a critical goal as the Company seeks to continue industrialization of plant breeding through its standardized timebound and predictable process. This standardization has major positive implications for the development and commercialization of new traits.

Cibus' production standards have been developed for Cibus' developed traits in Rice (herbicide tolerance (HT1 and HT3)) and Canola (pod shatter reduction and herbicide tolerance (HT2)), as well as advanced traits in Canola (Sclerotinia resistance). In each of these cases, Cibus believes that it can edit a customer's elite germplasm or seed and return it to its customer with a specific edit within 12 months.

The development of Cibus' standardized process has been driven by many advances over time, including:



Advances in Cibus' proprietary cell biology technology enable the Company to develop and improve crop platforms that can regenerate whole plants from a single cell of a customer's elite germplasm.

Advances in the company's oligonucleotide directed mutagenesis (ODM) editing platform enabling multiple DNA edits (known as spelling changes) driving improved editing conversion rates critical for development of complex traits like disease resistance. Cibus' gene editing conversion rates across its crops at between 10 – 25% in Rice and as high as 50% in Canola. Streamlining and semi-automation of Cibus' regeneration process, including rigorous testing and quality controls, which are critical to managing process time and product quality.



These advancements underscore Cibus' mission to use gene editing technology to industrialize plant breeding. Cibus' standardized high throughput, semi-automated, gene editing production system is instrumental to the Company's commitment to deliver to its seed company customers through a time-bound and predictable process.

In addition, while Cibus did not meet its stated goal of achieving an operational soybean platform by the end of the year 2024, the Company did successfully edit a Soybean cell with genetic changes associated with its HT2 trait, achieving sufficiently high editing rates that enabled expanded development by the Company of its Soybean platform. The Company continues to work diligently toward a fully operational Soybean platform.

“Conventional breeding and other forms of gene editing involve lengthy and often random processes. A major objective in the development of Cibus' gene editing process has been the promise of a new paradigm in breeding that has the ability to develop traits in a short timebound and predictable way and to develop traits that are indistinguishable from traits developed in nature,” stated Greg Gocal Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President.“A key part of our objective has been to standardize our process as we edit our customer's elite germplasm.”

“The impact of Cibus' technological and process advances cannot be overstated. We can materially reduce the time involved in developing traits and the time required for commercialization of traits by our global seed company customers. Our patented ODM technology enables us to make complex (multiple) edits in a single pass, as opposed to other gene editing technologies that typically take much longer due to the need to run sequential processes in order to successfully accomplish multiple edits. This capability, in conjunction with our standardized process, drives our timebound and predictable breeding system,” stated Peter Beetham Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer.“We have created a new industry paradigm for the development and commercialization of new traits.”

“We believe that the resulting genetic changes from Cibus' RTDS process for each crop will be considered a new global class of plant trait products that are regulated similarly to those occurring naturally or that could have been developed through conventional breeding,” commented Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO.“This is especially important as it means products of our RTDS process are expected be distinguished from any process using transgenic plants and other Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).”

