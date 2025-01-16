(MENAFN) Israeli Prime is reportedly planning to skip the January 27 event in Poland marking the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. His potential attendance has sparked controversy due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes related to the conflict in Gaza. Although Poland, as an ICC signatory, would typically enforce such warrants, the country recently extended safety guarantees to Netanyahu and other invited guests.



Organizers of the event have decided to exclude speeches to prevent the ceremony from becoming a platform for legal or diplomatic debates, emphasizing the presence of Holocaust survivors instead. This will be the first time in the event’s history that world leaders will not deliver speeches.



Netanyahu’s attendance was never officially confirmed, with Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch expected to represent the country. The ICC had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, accusing them of war crimes related to the Gaza blockade during the ongoing conflict following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023.



This marks the third year in a row that Russia, as the successor to the USSR, will not attend the Auschwitz commemoration due to political tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

