The transportation protective films market size was USD 218 million in 2023 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.7% in the long run to reach USD 291 million in 2030.

Major factors, such as the recovery of automotive production, rebound in aircraft deliveries, development of new aircraft programs, and growing marine and rail industries, are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to that, rapid urbanization and industrialization, a growing population, and a rise in disposable income are likely to act as catalysts for the growth of the transportation protective films market.

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the transportation protective films market. Some of the major players are providing a complete range of protective films including films for aircraft and marine applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for transportation protective films during the forecast period

China, Japan, and India act as the growth drivers for the transportation of protective films in the region, as the majority of the automotive production in the world is manufactured in these countries. Presence of major protective film manufacturers in Asia-Pacific, such as Nitto Denko Corporation, Guangdong NB Technology Co., Ltd., and Ecoplast Ltd.

Increasing transportation activities, rapid urbanization, and population growth in China and Japan are the key reasons behind the dominance of Asia-Pacific in the market. Fuelled by advanced manufacturing capabilities, increasing aircraft and marine vessel production, and the presence of all the major players are the key reasons behind the faster growth of North America.

Adhesive-coated films are expected to maintain their unassailable lead whereas self-adhesive films to witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period

Adhesive-coated protective films have high peel strength, creating a strong bond with the substrate, making them more resistant to peeling and tearing, essential for high-wear applications. Self-adhesive films are easy to apply and leave no residue after removal making them a popular choice among consumers. The greater growth of self-adhesive films is primarily due to their ease of application, consistency, enhanced protection, and their ability to be used on any substrate, unlike adhesive-coated films that can't be used on some substrate.

PE protective films are expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing material of the market during the forecast period

PE is a recyclable material, and the majority of the players are prioritizing sustainable products to sustain in the market. Due to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight, flexibility, and extensibility, these films are preferred the most and dominate the market. These films are available in a range of thicknesses and widths making them customized to be used on a variety of substrates in different applications.

Automotive industry is expected to remain the pioneer of the market, whereas aerospace is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Protective films are used in a wide range of applications in automotive, which include interior (dashboard, display, panels, carpet, etc.) and exterior (bumper, doors, body, glass, etc.). The automotive industry dominates primarily due to the huge production number and higher adoption rate with a huge aftermarket opportunity.

The fastest growth of the aerospace industry is due to a rise in production programs such as A320neo and B777x, along with doubling fleet size (within the next two decades) followed by the replacement of existing aircraft.

Plastic is projected to remain the dominant as well as fastest-growing substrate of the market during the forecast period

Plastics are commonly used in the transportation industry, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries. Parts such as bumpers, dashboards, interior panels, and exterior trims are frequently made of plastics.

Plastics are comparatively lighter than metal making them the preferred choice for most of the parts used in a vehicle to increase their efficiency. Most of the EVs use plastic more than metallic parts. Around 10% of the vehicle's weight, equivalent to 50% of the volume, is made from plastics only.

Transportation Protective Films Top Players



Chargeurs SA

Polifilm Group

Pregis LLC.

Nitto Denko Corporation

American Biltrite Inc.

Tesa SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Sumiron Co. Ltd.

Ecoplast Ltd. Guangdong NB Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market

2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting the Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players across the Value Chain)

2.2. PEST Analysis (List of All Factors Directly or Indirectly Affecting the Market Demand)

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.4. Key Trends (Key Industry as well as Market Trends Shaping the Market Dynamics)

2.5. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.6. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindrance the Adoption/Growth)

3. Transportation Protective Films' Market Assessment and Trends

3.1. Key Applications of Protective Films

3.2. Market Analysis by Categories (2023)

3.3. Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis (Optimistic, Most Likely, and Pessimistic)

4. Transportation Protective Films Market Assessment (2018-2030) (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

4.1. Contribution of Transportation Protective Films in the Overall Protective Films Market

4.2. Market Analysis by Categories (2023)

4.3. Transportation Protective Films' Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

4.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions

4.5. COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Expected Recovery Curve

5. Transportation Protective Films' Market Segments' Analysis (2018-2030) (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

5.1. Class-Type Analysis

5.1.1. Self-Adhesive Films: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

5.1.2. Adhesive-Coated Films: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million, Million Square Meters, and Kilo Tons)

5.2. Material-Type Analysis

5.2.1. PE Films

5.2.2. PP Films

5.2.3. PET Films

5.2.4. PVC Films

5.2.5. Other Films

5.3. Industry-Type Analysis

5.3.1. Automotive

5.3.2. Aerospace

5.3.3. Railway

5.3.4. Marine

5.4. Substrate-Type Analysis

5.4.1. Stainless Steel

5.4.2. Aluminum

5.4.3. Plastic

5.4.4. Glass

5.4.5. Pre-Coated Metals

5.4.6. Laminates

5.4.7. Carpets

5.4.8. Others

5.5. Regional Analysis

5.5.1. North American Transportation Protective Films Market: Country Analysis

5.5.1.1. USA

5.5.1.2. Canadian

5.5.1.3. Mexican

5.5.2. European Transportation Protective Films Market: Country Analysis

5.5.2.1. German

5.5.2.2. French

5.5.2.3. The UK's

5.5.2.4. Rest of the European

5.5.3. Asia-Pacific's Transportation Protective Films Market: Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. Indian

5.5.3.2. Chinese

5.5.3.3. Japanese

5.5.3.4. Rest of the Asia-Pacific's

5.5.4. Rest of the World's (RoW) Transportation Protective Films Market: Country Analysis

5.5.4.1. Brazilian

5.5.4.2. Saudi Arabian

5.5.4.3. Other

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

6.2. Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial Parameters)

6.3. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

6.4. Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

6.5. Geographical Presence (Map their Geographical Presence)

6.6. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

6.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)

7. Strategic Growth Opportunities

7.1. Strategic Growth Opportunities

7.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

7.3. Key Strategic Implications (Changing Market Dynamics and their Key Implications)

7.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)

8. Company Profile of Key Players

8.1. American Biltrite Inc.

8.2. Chargeurs SA

8.3. DuPont de Nemours

8.4. Ecoplast Ltd.

8.5. Guangdong NB Technology Co., Ltd.

8.6. Nitto Denko Corporation

8.7. Polifilm Group

8.8. Pregis LLC

8.9. Sumiron Co. Ltd.

8.10. Tesa SE

