Former Canadian Premier tells Trump ‘give your head a shake, old guy’

(MENAFN) Jean Chretien, former Canadian Prime (1993-2003), has strongly criticized US President-elect Donald over his proposal to annex Canada. In an article for the Globe and Mail, Chretien, on his 91st birthday, told Trump, “From one old guy to another: Give your head a shake!” He rejected the idea of Canadians giving up their sovereignty, calling Trump's suggestion of absorbing Canada “totally unacceptable” and “an unprecedented threat.” Chretien emphasized Canada’s strength and resilience, urging leaders across the country to take a more assertive stance.



Chretien argued that it wasn’t enough for Canada’s political parties to just oppose Trump’s suggestion; the government must take proactive steps, including addressing issues like the flow of illegal firearms from the US and the ongoing dispute over the Northwest Passage, which the US doesn’t recognize as Canadian waters. He also proposed that Canada collaborate with other nations like Panama, Mexico, Denmark, and the EU to counter Trump's territorial and trade-related demands.



Since his election victory, Trump has repeatedly suggested absorbing Canada, threatening economic actions, including a 25% tariff on goods crossing the border. He also shared a map showing the US and Canada as one unified country, accompanied by the words "United States." Canada's leaders, including outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, have firmly rejected Trump’s idea, reiterating Canada’s commitment to its independence.

