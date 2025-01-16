Slovak Premier exposes double standards on Putin, Netanyahu ICC warrants

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has pointed out the inconsistency in applying International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants, comparing the demand for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s detention to the lack of action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also faces an ICC warrant. Fico argued that those advocating for Putin's arrest should hold Netanyahu to the same standard, especially given that both leaders are subject to similar warrants.



Fico stated that Slovakia would not carry out the ICC warrant if were to visit, acknowledging that such a move would likely provoke criticism from NGOs and media. He questioned whether similar outrage would arise if Netanyahu visited Poland, where there had been discussions about arresting him for war crimes in Gaza. Fico’s remarks highlight ongoing debates about international justice and perceived double standards in the application of ICC warrants.



The ICC has issued arrest warrants for both Putin and Netanyahu, accusing them of war crimes related to the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, respectively. However, some countries, including Russia and Israel, do not recognize the ICC’s authority.

