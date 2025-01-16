Srinagar Police Arrests Fraudulent Gold Smith, Busts Major Counterfeit Ornaments Scam
Date
1/16/2025 6:14:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Police on Thursday said that it has apprehended an individual involved in the sale of counterfeit Gold ornaments.
In a statement, the police said that on 9th January, a written complaint was lodged at Police Station Nowhatta by an individual namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bindoo Kokernag, at present living in Srinagar & working as a storekeeper at Lalmandi Srinagar, stating therein that he had purchased gold ornaments from one Mehraj Din Qazi, the proprietor of M/S Soliya Ornaments in Bijbehara.
ADVERTISEMENT
Upon close observation once purchased, they turned out to be fake.
ADVERTISEMENT
In this connection case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowhatta.
Acting swiftly, the investigating team arrested the accused shopkeeper identified as Mehraj Din Qazi son of Gh Mohammad Qazi resident of Bijbihara, and seized the fake jewellery, he said.
Read Also
Two Retired Govt Officials, Cop Among 10 Booked For Using Fake Documents In J&K
Jammu Lawyer Arrested For Forging Court Order To Secure Release Of Seized Vehicle
During questioning, the accused admitted to deceiving customers by embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments.
The investigating team also learnt that the accused had been making home deliveries of these counterfeit items to various locations of Srinagar City, including Nowhatta.
The laboratory tests of the seized gold jewellery have confirmed that the ornaments in question are indeed counterfeit, he said.
The investigation of the case is going on to uncover any further links in this fraudulent network.
People are requested not to fall prey to fraudulent elements who dupe people on various counts including sale of golden ornaments on cheap rates, reads the statement.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16012025000215011059ID1109097165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.