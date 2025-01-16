Srinagar Police Arrests Fraudulent Gold Smith, Busts Major Counterfeit Ornaments Scam

In a statement, the police said that on 9th January, a written complaint was lodged at Police Station Nowhatta by an individual namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bindoo Kokernag, at present living in Srinagar & working as a storekeeper at Lalmandi Srinagar, stating therein that he had purchased ornaments from one Mehraj Din Qazi, the proprietor of M/S Soliya Ornaments in Bijbehara.

Upon close observation once purchased, they turned out to be fake.

In this connection case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowhatta.

Acting swiftly, the investigating team arrested the accused shopkeeper identified as Mehraj Din Qazi son of Gh Mohammad Qazi resident of Bijbihara, and seized the fake jewellery, he said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to deceiving customers by embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments.

The investigating team also learnt that the accused had been making home deliveries of these counterfeit items to various locations of Srinagar City, including Nowhatta.

The laboratory tests of the seized gold jewellery have confirmed that the ornaments in question are indeed counterfeit, he said.

The investigation of the case is going on to uncover any further links in this fraudulent network.

People are requested not to fall prey to fraudulent elements who dupe people on various counts including sale of golden ornaments on cheap rates, reads the statement.

