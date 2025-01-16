ING Group Projects Steady Growth For Azerbaijan's Economy In Two Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's Economy has shown remarkable resilience in recent
years, and international forecasts for the coming years remain
cautiously optimistic, with the ING Group of the Netherlands
providing a positive yet balanced outlook. The ING forecast
suggests that Azerbaijan's economy will continue to grow steadily
in the near future, bolstered by a mix of domestic and external
factors. The outlook for 2025 and 2026 reflects a moderate pace of
economic expansion, driven by key sectors such as energy,
infrastructure, and strategic investments.
Economic growth: Steady yet
promising
According to ING's forecast, Azerbaijan's economy is projected
to grow by 2.6% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026. These figures indicate a
stable growth trajectory, aligning closely with previous
projections. Despite global economic uncertainties, the forecasted
growth rates are indicative of the country's ability to maintain
its momentum, especially given the robust performance in 2024,
where GDP growth exceeded 4%. The first quarter of 2025 is expected
to see a growth rate of 2%, which will gradually accelerate to 3%
by the third and fourth quarters of the year. This gradual pickup
in growth is expected to continue into 2026, with a slight
moderation in the last quarter, forecasted at 2%.
The relatively stable and predictable economic outlook from ING
complements other international assessments. The government of
Azerbaijan forecasts a GDP growth of 3.5% in 2025, slightly more
optimistic than ING's, but still within the same range. Other
institutions, such as the World Bank and the United Nations,
project similar growth rates, suggesting a consensus view of steady
growth across various sectors.
Inflation and Central Bank's strategy: Controlling
price stability
Another significant aspect of ING's forecast is the projection
for inflation, which is expected to avarege 4% in 2025, slightly
increasing to 4.5% in 2026. This represents a modest uptick
compared to previous years and reflects ongoing pressures on global
commodity prices and internal demand dynamics. However, it is
important to note that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has
implemented policies aimed at maintaining inflation at manageable
levels. The Central Bank is expected to keep its discount rate at
7.25 % in 2025, with a slight increase to 7.75 % in 2026, a move
that aims to control inflation without stifling economic
growth.
In contrast, the Ministry of Economy anticipates inflation to be
somewhat lower, projecting an annual rate of 4.6% in 2025 and 4% in
2026. This variation in inflation expectations underscores the
complexities of forecasting in an environment characterized by both
domestic and international uncertainties. Nonetheless, Azerbaijan's
central bank has shown resilience in its monetary policies, and it
is anticipated that the CBA's decisions will continue to play a
crucial role in stabilizing inflation and supporting growth.
External and domestic drivers of
growth
Azerbaijan's economic growth is heavily influenced by several
key factors, both internal and external. The country's rich energy
resources, particularly oil and gas, remain a central pillar of its
economy. Although global oil prices have fluctuated, Azerbaijan's
role in regional energy markets ensures continued demand for its
energy exports. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's strategic investments in
infrastructure, such as the development of transport corridors
connecting Europe and Asia, are expected to support long-term
economic diversification.
International investments and regional cooperation also present
opportunities for growth. Azerbaijan has been steadily increasing
its focus on sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and information
technology, aiming to reduce its dependency on energy exports.
These diversification efforts align with global trends where
countries are investing in sustainable and innovative sectors to
create a more resilient economy.
In conclusion, ING's forecast for Azerbaijan's economy in 2025
and 2026 presents a cautiously optimistic view. While global
challenges persist, Azerbaijan's economic growth is expected to
remain stable and moderate. With projected GDP growth rates of 2.6%
in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026, the country is poised to continue its
trajectory of sustainable development. Though inflation is
anticipated to rise slightly, the Central Bank's proactive monetary
policies should help mitigate risks, ensuring price stability in
the economy.
The forecasted growth also reflects the government's ongoing
efforts to diversify the economy, invest in infrastructure, and
position Azerbaijan as a regional economic hub. By maintaining a
balanced approach, Azerbaijan can capitalize on its strengths while
adapting to the global economic landscape.
Ultimately, while challenges remain, the outlook for
Azerbaijan's economy remains largely positive. With steady growth
and effective monetary policies, the country is on track to secure
its place as a stable and growing economy in the region.
