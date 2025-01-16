Councils Of Elders Discuss Steps For Western Azerbaijan's Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On January 15, a joint meeting took place between the Council of Elders of the West Azerbaijan Community and the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, focusing on strategies to address the realities of Western Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani compatriots to their ancestral lands, Azernews reports.

Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of the West Azerbaijan Community and Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), detailed the history, goals, and objectives of the community, including its Return Concept, initiated at the recommendation of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of raising international awareness about the return process and highlighted the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan's potential role in these efforts.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, Eldar Guliyev, reflected on President Ilham Aliyev's recent remarks on Western Azerbaijan, stressing the collective moral responsibility to address this issue.

Academician Abel Maharramov called for more events on Western Azerbaijan at local and international levels and highlighted the importance of engaging with youth to preserve cultural heritage. Similarly, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov emphasized the councils' shared goal of involving youth in returning to Western Azerbaijan.

President of ANAS, Isa Habibeyli, presented books on Western Azerbaijan published by ANAS to Aziz Alakbarli, highlighting efforts to create a library dedicated to the region. Additional proposals included organizing events in Uzbekistan and Turkey, preparing a roadmap for Western Azerbaijan's ideology, and publishing more literature to promote the region's history internationally.

The meeting concluded with exchanges of gifts and books, symbolizing the commitment of both councils to the cause of Western Azerbaijan.