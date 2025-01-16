Councils Of Elders Discuss Steps For Western Azerbaijan's Future
Date
1/16/2025 6:11:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
On January 15, a joint meeting took place between the Council of
Elders of the West Azerbaijan Community and the Council of Elders
of Azerbaijan, focusing on strategies to address the realities of
Western Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani compatriots to
their ancestral lands, Azernews reports.
Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of the West Azerbaijan
Community and Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), detailed the
history, goals, and objectives of the community, including its
Return Concept, initiated at the recommendation of President Ilham
Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of raising international
awareness about the return process and highlighted the Council of
Elders of Azerbaijan's potential role in these efforts.
Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, Eldar Guliyev,
reflected on President Ilham Aliyev's recent remarks on Western
Azerbaijan, stressing the collective moral responsibility to
address this issue.
Academician Abel Maharramov called for more events on Western
Azerbaijan at local and international levels and highlighted the
importance of engaging with youth to preserve cultural heritage.
Similarly, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov emphasized the councils'
shared goal of involving youth in returning to Western
Azerbaijan.
President of ANAS, Isa Habibeyli, presented books on Western
Azerbaijan published by ANAS to Aziz Alakbarli, highlighting
efforts to create a library dedicated to the region. Additional
proposals included organizing events in Uzbekistan and Turkey,
preparing a roadmap for Western Azerbaijan's ideology, and
publishing more literature to promote the region's history
internationally.
The meeting concluded with exchanges of gifts and books,
symbolizing the commitment of both councils to the cause of Western
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN16012025000195011045ID1109097114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.